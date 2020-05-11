Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Telephone and Data Systems reported impressive first-quarter 2020 results, with the top and the bottom line beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is well positioned to diversify its business model from a telecom service provider to a fiber provider on its expanded footprint in fiber space. Accretive subscriber base and expansion in international markets drive the company’s performance. Rising demand for faster broadband speeds generates higher wireline residential revenue per connection. However, it faces intense competition from lower-cost mobile operators. High costs associated with network integration, aggressive equipment pricing and wireless technology upgrades dent profitability. Volatile pricing movement, changes in roaming practices and constant churn are primary concerns for the company.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TDS. Raymond James decreased their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $18.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.13. Telephone & Data Systems has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Telephone & Data Systems will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDS. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 190.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 565.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

