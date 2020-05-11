Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

WB has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Weibo from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Weibo from $46.50 to $45.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Weibo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.70. Weibo has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $62.34.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $468.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.99 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Weibo by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 390,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,077,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,706,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Weibo by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Weibo by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

