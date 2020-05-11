Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
WB has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Weibo from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Weibo from $46.50 to $45.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Weibo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.38.
Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.70. Weibo has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $62.34.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Weibo by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 390,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,077,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,706,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Weibo by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Weibo by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Weibo
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.
Featured Story: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.