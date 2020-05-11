Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Raised to $23.00 at Oppenheimer

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wendys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Wendys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Wendys from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Longbow Research dropped their price target on shares of Wendys from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Wendys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wendys currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.01. Wendys has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $404.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Wendys by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,297,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,247,000 after purchasing an additional 388,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wendys by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,032,000 after purchasing an additional 70,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,163,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Wendys by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,938,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,059,000 after purchasing an additional 150,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Wendys by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,352,000 after purchasing an additional 19,036 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

