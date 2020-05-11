Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Wendys from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Wendys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wendys currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.31.

WEN stock opened at $21.44 on Thursday. Wendys has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $404.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wendys will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Wendys’s payout ratio is 81.36%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Wendys by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,297,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,247,000 after buying an additional 388,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wendys by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,032,000 after acquiring an additional 70,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wendys during the 4th quarter worth about $43,163,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Wendys by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,938,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,059,000 after acquiring an additional 150,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Wendys by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,352,000 after purchasing an additional 19,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

