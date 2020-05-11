UBS Group Raises Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target to $26.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.31.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $26.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.67.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.55 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 7.79%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

