Deutsche Bank Boosts Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $19.00

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WEN. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northcoast Research cut Wendys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Wendys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wendys from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average of $20.01. Wendys has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $24.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.02 million. Wendys had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wendys will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Wendys’s payout ratio is presently 81.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Wendys by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Wendys by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,630,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wendys by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Wendys by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

