Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Raised to $18.00

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Wendys from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Wendys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Wendys from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded Wendys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Wendys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.31.

WEN opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01. Wendys has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $24.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $404.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.02 million. Wendys had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Wendys’s payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco bought a new stake in Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wendys by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Wendys by 56.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Wendys during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

