UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,425,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,844,448 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.95% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $580,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $35.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.32. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67.

