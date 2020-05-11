BlackRock Inc. Acquires 76,833 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,405,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,833 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.12% of Mercury Systems worth $599,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Mercury Systems by 25.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth $110,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 1,577.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCY opened at $90.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.03. Mercury Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $96.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.49.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.17 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MRCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $529,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,733,035.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,625 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

