BlackRock Inc. Purchases 488,007 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,689,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488,007 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.09% of Globe Life worth $625,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GL. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Globe Life by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Globe Life by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $77.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.00. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.74 and a 12-month high of $111.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

GL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

In related news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $411,262.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $989,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,440,568.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,750 shares of company stock worth $1,948,103 in the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

