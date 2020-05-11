Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 1,791 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sean P. Hennessy bought 2,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $352.61 per share, for a total transaction of $705,220.00. Also, Director Robert J. Small bought 244,223 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $466.83 per share, with a total value of $114,010,623.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 247,223 shares of company stock valued at $115,141,153 over the last quarter. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $439.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $502.38.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $352.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $200.06 and a one year high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

