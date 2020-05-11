Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 27,331 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 114.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,120 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,331 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $7,728,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

PBCT stock opened at $12.06 on Monday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.93.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $519.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

In related news, CFO R David Rosato acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PBCT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on People’s United Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub downgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

