Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in Unum Group by 7,166.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group stock opened at $15.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.75. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $36.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Unum Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Unum Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

