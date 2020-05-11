BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,806,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174,565 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $682,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 20,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

WCN opened at $92.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Waste Connections Inc has a 12 month low of $70.87 and a 12 month high of $105.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.21.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WCN. Goldman Sachs Group cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.47.

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.