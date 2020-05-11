iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,714,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074,705 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.1% of UBS Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,430,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,598,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,759,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,006 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,739 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,625,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618,162 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,666,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,937,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,474,000 after acquiring an additional 364,489 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $53.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

