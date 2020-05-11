Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,948 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amcor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,170,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,614,000 after buying an additional 789,658 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Amcor by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 396,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 188,295 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Amcor by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $8.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AMCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Amcor from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $532,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ian Wilson purchased 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $475,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.