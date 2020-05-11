CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $437,000 Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,870,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,850,000 after purchasing an additional 718,276 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,406,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,078,000 after purchasing an additional 903,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle purchased 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 115,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $9,746,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 834,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,535. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $15.59 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

MGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MGM Resorts International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

