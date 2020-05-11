CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 5,709 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,709 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,978,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,276,000 after acquiring an additional 66,132 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 555.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 144,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 1,168,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $15,817,834.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 927,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $12,198,768.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,347,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,349,374 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NWL opened at $12.41 on Monday. Newell Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

