Prudential PLC Makes New $301,000 Investment in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Posted by on May 11th, 2020

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Titus Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 47,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AIA opened at $59.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.94. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $69.35.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

