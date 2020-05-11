BlackRock Inc. Sells 183,583 Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,109,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 183,583 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Carlisle Companies worth $640,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,190,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.57.

Shares of CSL opened at $119.98 on Monday. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.25 and a 12 month high of $169.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $4,294,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

