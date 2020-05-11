BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,718,286 Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,019,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,718,286 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.87% of Godaddy worth $686,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Godaddy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 16,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Godaddy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Godaddy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Godaddy by 11.6% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Godaddy from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $206,045.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,777,389.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $64,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,271.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 128,842 shares of company stock valued at $9,503,010 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

GDDY stock opened at $75.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Godaddy Inc has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $78.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.27.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.80 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

