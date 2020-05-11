Prudential PLC Has $295,000 Stock Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 68.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MIC. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $36,320,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,535,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,440,000 after acquiring an additional 424,348 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,062,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,528,000 after acquiring an additional 264,370 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,358,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $572,264,000 after acquiring an additional 202,586 shares during the period. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MIC. ValuEngine raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Macquarie cut Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Macquarie Infrastructure to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

In other Macquarie Infrastructure news, major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie sold 65,800 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $998,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

MIC stock opened at $29.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.49. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $45.93.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $416.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.60 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 5.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

