Prudential PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 838.6% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 133,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 119,421 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,240,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,531,000 after purchasing an additional 319,680 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 35,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $675,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $91.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.56. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.