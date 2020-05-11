Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) to Hold

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Points International Ltd. provides a range of e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators. It is the owner and operator of Points.com, the world’s leading reward program management Web site. Points.com is an online loyalty program management portal, where consumers can earn, buy, gift, share, swap and redeem miles and points with some of the loyalty programs and retail partners. Developed in partnership with Travelocity, Book with Points is a service, which allows consumers to search for, book and then directly pay for travel reservations using a mix of loyalty currency and cash with no blackout dates or capacity controls. The company has client or strategic operating relationships with the world’s leading loyalty programs. Participating programs include American Airlines AAdvantage program, Aeroplan, AsiaMiles, British Airways Executive Club, Wyndham Rewards, Delta SkyMiles and InterContinental Hotels Group’s Priority Club Rewards. Redemption partners include Amazon.com and Starbucks. “

Get Points International alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Points International in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Points International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Points International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.08 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.69.

PCOM opened at $8.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $117.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.67. Points International has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $19.06.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Points International had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Points International will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Points International by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 100,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Points International by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Points International by 126.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 64,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 36,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Points International by 43.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Points International (PCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.