Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) to Hold

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of SP Plus from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SP Plus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of SP Plus stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $47.33. The company has a market cap of $450.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.30.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 16.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SP Plus will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 436,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 126,888 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,229,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,156,000 after purchasing an additional 85,014 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 617,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,217,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 52,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter worth about $1,078,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

