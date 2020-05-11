Forsta AP Fonden Buys New Holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $552,446,000 after acquiring an additional 45,973 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $619,422,000 after acquiring an additional 138,952 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,572,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $545,684,000 after buying an additional 635,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,659,000 after buying an additional 17,127 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $128,764,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM opened at $223.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.50. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $151.97 and a 12-month high of $248.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $651.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.91.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

