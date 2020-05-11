X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at B. Riley

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of XFOR opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.52. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 13.69 and a quick ratio of 13.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 66,389 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,141,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,219,000 after purchasing an additional 548,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,445,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.