Piper Sandler Increases Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target to $8.50

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $5.60 to $6.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynga from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Zynga has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $8.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 111.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.51 million. Analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 807,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,081,295.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,899 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $406,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 616,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 591,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,890. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Zynga by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,999,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749,100 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 25,282,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,715 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,084,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,650 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,488,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,428,000 after acquiring an additional 170,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,128,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,224,000 after acquiring an additional 303,008 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

