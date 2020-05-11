Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on May 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCEL. Zacks Investment Research cut Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Atreca in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BCEL opened at $17.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.49 million and a PE ratio of -4.19. Atreca has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $29.35.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). Research analysts forecast that Atreca will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John A. Orwin purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $76,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,740. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,100 shares of company stock valued at $871,394.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atreca by 42.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,863,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,841,000 after buying an additional 551,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atreca by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 45,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 30,574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 149.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 28,897 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 28,801 shares during the period. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Analyst Recommendations for Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Points International to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Points International to Hold
-$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crispr Therapeutics AG This Quarter
-$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crispr Therapeutics AG This Quarter
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SP Plus to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SP Plus to Hold
Forsta AP Fonden Buys New Holdings in EPAM Systems Inc
Forsta AP Fonden Buys New Holdings in EPAM Systems Inc
Forsta AP Fonden Buys Shares of 20,800 Keysight Technologies Inc
Forsta AP Fonden Buys Shares of 20,800 Keysight Technologies Inc
X4 Pharmaceuticals Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at B. Riley
X4 Pharmaceuticals Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at B. Riley


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report