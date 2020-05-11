Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $90.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

AAXN has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Axon Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.29.

NASDAQ AAXN opened at $86.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2,871.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.07. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $49.80 and a 1-year high of $90.10.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.92 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 14,400 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $1,250,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,395.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,325.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,137,725. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAXN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $45,746,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,600,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,544,000 after purchasing an additional 299,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 455,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,357,000 after purchasing an additional 248,267 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,855,000 after purchasing an additional 211,552 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 789,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,879,000 after purchasing an additional 189,191 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

