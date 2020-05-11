JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $55.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.94.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a current ratio of 10.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.42. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $53.70.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.17% and a negative net margin of 64.99%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $52,763.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,513 shares in the company, valued at $172,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 694,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.51 per share, with a total value of $21,877,487.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 176,169 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,343 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 97,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 28,235 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 207.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 603,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,499,000 after purchasing an additional 87,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 63,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

