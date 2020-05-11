Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.30.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

ACHC opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $35.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $782.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 773.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.