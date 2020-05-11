ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Canaccord Genuity

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.67.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 1.35. ACI Worldwide has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.39 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 1,025.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

