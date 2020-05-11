Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Axcelis Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.33.
Shares of ACLS opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.81 million, a PE ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.45.
In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP John E. Aldeborgh sold 10,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $313,497.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 38,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $1,123,063.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,186 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 48,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $10,131,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.
About Axcelis Technologies
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.
