Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Axcelis Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of ACLS opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.81 million, a PE ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.45.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $118.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP John E. Aldeborgh sold 10,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $313,497.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 38,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $1,123,063.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,186 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 48,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $10,131,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

