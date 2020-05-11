Benchmark Boosts ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target to $51.00

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on ACM Research from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ACM Research from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded ACM Research from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded ACM Research from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ACM Research has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

ACM Research stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.24. The company has a market cap of $761.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 0.55.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. ACM Research had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $24.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

