ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) PT Lowered to $7.00

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ADMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised ADMA Biologics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered ADMA Biologics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ADMA Biologics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.60.

ADMA stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a current ratio of 11.90. The company has a market cap of $208.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.03.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 105.97% and a negative net margin of 151.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 million. Equities analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman acquired 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,343. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,123,698 shares of company stock worth $17,232,943. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 3,164.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 139,722 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 302.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 144,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

