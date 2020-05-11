Mizuho Cuts Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Price Target to $29.00

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a hold rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.73.

AERI opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $709.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $44.13.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.97% and a negative net margin of 252.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partner Fund Management L.P. boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 2,413,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,333,000 after acquiring an additional 582,540 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,674,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,467,000 after acquiring an additional 483,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,387,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,541,000 after acquiring an additional 43,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,211,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,294,000 after purchasing an additional 116,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,833.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,936 shares in the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

