Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ (ADMS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Adamas Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ADMS opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.38. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $7.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.76.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.18. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 160.44% and a negative return on equity of 806.54%. The business had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.