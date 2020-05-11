Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JMP Securities restated an average rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.73.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.99. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $44.13. The company has a market cap of $709.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 252.92% and a negative return on equity of 88.97%. The business had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 118,596 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 150,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 47,265 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,919,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 212.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 272,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 185,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

