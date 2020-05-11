Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $36.04 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $55.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion and a PE ratio of -35.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $348,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,889,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,135,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $127,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,889,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,246,077. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,940 shares of company stock worth $7,598,820 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 300.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

