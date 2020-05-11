B. Riley Cuts American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Price Target to $10.00

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AFIN. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. American Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ AFIN opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58. American Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $15.18. The company has a market cap of $809.22 million, a PE ratio of -93.25 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.0708 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Finance Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,642,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,267,000 after acquiring an additional 260,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 79.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,427,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,854,000 after buying an additional 1,520,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,173,000 after buying an additional 68,441 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 861,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after buying an additional 163,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

