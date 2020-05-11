Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 11th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AKRO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Akero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.14.

Shares of AKRO opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $631.05 million and a PE ratio of -7.59. Akero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1,410.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

