Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $20.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADVM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

NASDAQ ADVM opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 9.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 2.11.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). On average, analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Leone D. Patterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $400,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 321,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,769.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $957,829 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 219.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,760 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 443.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 530,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.