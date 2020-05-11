B. Riley Raises Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Price Target to $9.00

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AIRG. Cowen reduced their price target on Airgain from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Airgain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airgain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get Airgain alerts:

NASDAQ AIRG opened at $8.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. Airgain has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.17 million, a PE ratio of -173.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Airgain had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $39,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airgain in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Airgain by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain during the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Airgain by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.