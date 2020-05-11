SunTrust Banks Cuts Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Price Target to $22.00

Posted by on May 11th, 2020

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) had its target price trimmed by SunTrust Banks from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AERI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated an average rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.73.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.08). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 252.92% and a negative return on equity of 88.97%. The company had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

