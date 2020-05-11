Needham & Company LLC Raises ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target to $50.00

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACM Research from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACM Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $33.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ACM Research presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

ACMR stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.24. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The company has a market cap of $761.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. ACM Research had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $24.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth $1,757,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in ACM Research by 1,017.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 49,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ACM Research by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. 18.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

