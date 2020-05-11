Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,283 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NGG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 43,741 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Grid alerts:

NGG stock opened at $57.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.16. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.44.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NGG shares. Berenberg Bank cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.