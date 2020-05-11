Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $100,000 Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 367.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 183.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.20.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $92.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a twelve month low of $70.57 and a twelve month high of $122.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.00 and its 200 day moving average is $107.06.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

In related news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $2,033,006.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308,421.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

