salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $832,500.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $832,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 23rd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 800 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $124,200.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $752,500.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $758,050.00.

Shares of CRM opened at $175.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.86. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 879.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.4% in the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus upped their target price on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

