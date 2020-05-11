Tarbox Family Office Inc. Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.3% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,283 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $67,045,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price target (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,379.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,133.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,930.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,475.00. The company has a market cap of $1,186.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

